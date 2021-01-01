Menu

John Tiana RAZAFIMANDIMBY

  • Freelance
  • Customer Care Representative (CCR)

AngelStudio, 128 Rue la Boétie, 75008 Paris

Entreprises

  • Freelance - Customer Care Representative (CCR)

    Communication | AngelStudio, 128 Rue la Boétie, 75008 Paris 2018 - 2020 Answering calls and emails : help customers with complaints and questions, give customers information about products and services, take orders, and process returns.

  • Ministère de l'Environnement, du Climat et du Développement durable - English-French Translator

    Profession libérale | Antananrivo Madagascar 2015 - 2021 I provided translation from french to english and vice versa. It is all types of document that need to be translated into french or english wheter they are reports or national action plans and so on.

Formations

  • University Of Antananarivo (Antanarivo)

    Antanarivo 2011 - 2018 Licence en Linguistique : Etudes Anglophones
    Concentration : Traduction et Interprétation

