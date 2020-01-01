Jon JS (STRICKLAND)

Highly creative AIA registered architect with 35+ years experience. Designed 25+ multi-million dollar jobs for DDG, at 30% less cost than competitors, with 15% less rework than colleagues. Received 15 client commendations.



MY SKILL:



Creating building designs and highly detailed drawings both by hand and by using specialist computer-aided design (CAD) applications.



Liaising with construction professionals about the feasibility of potential projects.



Development of Custom Projects.



Writing and presenting reports, proposals, applications and contracts.



Adapting plans according to circumstances and resolving any problems that may arise during construction.



playing a part in project and team management.



Traveling regularly to building sites, proposed locations and client meetings.