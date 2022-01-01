Menu

Jonathan DALLA MOTTA

Villeneuve d'Ascq

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lille

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • By The Way - Architecte Infrastructure & Commercial Middle Market

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2013 - maintenant

  • By The Way - Architecte Infrastructure

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2010 - 2013

  • Actiwan - Ingénieur Systéme & Réseaux & Chef de Projet

    2010 - 2010

  • Agapes Restauration - Administrateur Systéme

    2008 - 2010

  • Le Petit Cuisinier - Administrateur Systémes & Réseaux

    2005 - 2008

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel