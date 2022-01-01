Menu

Jonathan DAVID

NANTES

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Wirquin Plastiques - Supply Chain Project Manager - Group

    2015 - maintenant

  • Chalhoub Group - Corporate Logistics Projects - Zone: Moyen-Orient

    2012 - 2015

  • Wirquin Plastiques - Supply Chain Manager - Zone: Iberique (Espagne/Portugal)

    2010 - 2012

  • Esap China Ltd - Branch Manager - Chine

    2007 - 2010

  • SDV LI - Responsable Logistique - Taiwan - Singapour - France

    Puteaux 2002 - 2007

Formations

  • ESC Toulouse

    Toulouse 2001 - 2002 Mastere Specialise: Logistique, Achats & Echanges Internationaux