Jonathan DE BRITO
Jonathan DE BRITO
METZ
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Swift
Entreprises
Caceis Luxembourg
- Collateral manager officer
2018 - maintenant
Caceis Luxembourg
- Middle officer (Listed Derivatives)
2016 - 2018
Banque privee edmond de rothschild
- Back office , custody department
2012 - 2014
Formations
IMC Business School
Metz
2010 - 2011
DEES Patrimoine Assurance Banque
Lycée Julie Daubie
Rombas
2007 - 2010
BTS comptabilité
Kateline QUELLA