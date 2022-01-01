Retail
Jonathan DHERMAND
Jonathan DHERMAND
AVIGNON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Baby's Travel
- Fondateur
2012 - maintenant
Co-fondateur de Baby's Travel, société de location de matériel de puériculture au Maroc.
Création et gestion
Id Logistics
- Préparateur de commande
Cavaillon
2008 - 2014
Formations
Université Lille 3 Charles De Gaulle
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2001 - 2002
iut ingénierie de l'information économique et statistique
Lycée Gaston Berger Prépa HEC
Lille
1999 - 2001
Lycée Auguste Behal
Lens
1996 - 1999
Baccalauréat scientifique
Série Scientifique - SVT & Anglais Euro - Mention AB
Réseau
Nicolas LACOUR