Jonathan GARCIA

My story started as Credit Analysis in a Finance Group, before knowing that Commodities were going to become my passion as well as a part of my daily life. It is at Cargill that I had the chance to spread my wings, discovering a variety of jobs in Soft Commodities Trading, visiting silos, crossing Romania to meet farmers. On a fine summer evening, I discovered Ampersand World’s job advert promising “The Best Job of Our World”: this was finally the challenge I was waiting for.



This is Ampersand World’s DNA: permanent innovation, networking, and continuous search of the best, at all levels… and we can feel that daily, when searching profiles matching both personality and needs of the companies we are working with. In a nutshell, Ampersand World answers to what I’ve always been looking for: a position of Business Partner, at the heart of the Commodity Trading World.



At Ampersand World, I am Commodity Trading Recruiter, specialized into Soft Commodities. I am handling a portfolio of clients, finding for all kinds of companies Traders, Operators, Credit Analysts, Risk Managers – all the talents who make our world so exciting. My days are made of contacts, searches, analysis… always with a smile, and with a great energy! You can contact me at jg@ampersandworld.ch