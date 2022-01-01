Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan GELY
Ajouter
Jonathan GELY
LYON
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Prefecture du Rhône
- Vacataire
2012 - 2012
Saisie de CNI sur poste informatique
Quick
- Equipier
LA PLAINE SAINT DENIS
2010 - maintenant
Grill, caisse, drive
Formations
Cours Diderot
Montpellier
2014 - maintenant
BTS
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard (Villeurbanne)
Villeurbanne
2013 - 2014
DUT
Lycée La Mache
Lyon
2011 - 2013
Bac STI2D ITEC
Lycée La Mache
Lyon
2011 - 2013
Bac STI2D ITEC
Lycée La Mache
Lyon
2010 - 2011
Bac pro TU
Lycée La Mache
Lyon
2010 - 2011
Bac pro TU
Réseau
Aurélie PUREUR