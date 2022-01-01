Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan JONATHANZCCOHEN (JONATHAN)
Ajouter
Jonathan JONATHANZCCOHEN (JONATHAN)
Marathon petroleum corporation
Executive Director
Ohio, Findlay
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Marathon petroleum corporation
- Executive Director
Direction générale | Ohio, Findlay
2019 - maintenant
To pilot the affair and growth of the company around the world
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z