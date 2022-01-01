Jonathan JORDAN

I have always been interested in things I couldn't understand, such as mechanics, chemistry, science... I have a developed sense of curiosity - I started playing the piano as a small child, and I love music.

My father is English, my mother's French. When we were smaller, we regularly visited family in the UK. I did all my elementary schooling in Paris, before moving to Brittany.

Other countries visited: Ireland, Mexico, Senegal, Canary Isles, Belgium, Holland...



At Lycée Sacré Coeur St Brieuc in 2014, I completed my Baccalauréat in STMG (Science and techniques of management and organisations). I also worked a part-time at Systeme U - this gave me good experience of a working environment...



In September 2014 I commenced a degree course at ISEG Marketing and Communication School Nantes.I also set up my business as an "auto-entrepreneur" (Napun ImpeX) my main activity is trading connected devices. such as watches, home automation and gadgets.

I completed ISEG's Summer Session (economics and business English) at Dublin Business School.



For my second year at ISEG I switch to Business & Finance.

The course also includes Chinese, English business, Spanish, statistics, maths, economics, entrepreneurship, law, business games, accounting, international business, finance, marketing, communication...



I am president of the oenology society and and a member of the rugby team.



My next milestone is to win the "OPEN ISEG" Entrepreneur's Championship which includes all of ISEG's campuses... The first prize is 20,000 € of project financing.



Mes compétences :

English

Prezi

Réseaux sociaux

Communication

Marketing

Microsoft Office