Jonathan JULIEN

Entreprises
-
EURL Pereira - Jam'S
- Plombier chauffagiste
2014 - maintenant
Plomberie chauffagiste / technico commercial
-
Servigaz
- Plombier chauffagiste
2011 - 2012
-
SARL
- Plombier chauffagiste
2011 - 2011
-
Interim
- Plombier chauffagiste
2010 - 2010
: Plombier chauffagiste chez Amalthée en mission intérim
-
Conforgaz
- Chauffagiste
2007 - 2009
-
Maisoning Services
- Technicien conseil chauffagiste
2003 - 2007
-
Interim
- Plombier chauffagiste
2000 - 2003
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée