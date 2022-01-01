Menu

Jonathan JULIEN

GAURIAGUET

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • EURL Pereira - Jam'S - Plombier chauffagiste

    2014 - maintenant Plomberie chauffagiste / technico commercial

  • Servigaz - Plombier chauffagiste

    2011 - 2012

  • SARL - Plombier chauffagiste

    2011 - 2011

  • Interim - Plombier chauffagiste

    2010 - 2010 : Plombier chauffagiste chez Amalthée en mission intérim

  • Conforgaz - Chauffagiste

    2007 - 2009

  • Maisoning Services - Technicien conseil chauffagiste

    2003 - 2007

  • Interim - Plombier chauffagiste

    2000 - 2003

Formations

Réseau