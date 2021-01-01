Menu

Jonathan KINGSLEY-BALENDRA

ANNEMASSE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • IUT Annecy , Université Savoie Mont Blanc (Annecy Le Vieux)

    Annecy Le Vieux 2015 - 2017

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel