Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan KINGSLEY-BALENDRA
Ajouter
Jonathan KINGSLEY-BALENDRA
ANNEMASSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
IUT Annecy , Université Savoie Mont Blanc (Annecy Le Vieux)
Annecy Le Vieux
2015 - 2017
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel