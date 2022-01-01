Menu

Jonathan KROENER

MULHOUSE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Mulhouse

En résumé

Nom : Jonathan KROENER Date de naissance : 25/11/1983
Adresse : 1 Impasse des Charmes
68680 KEMBS
France
Tel :
Mobile : +33 61 54 82 216
E-mail : jonathankroener@hotmail.com


ROHMANN GmbH was founded in 1977 with a staff of two to solve special applications in the aviation industry.1959
The first big success in the market was the introduction of the ROTOTEST B500, the world’s first battery-powered test instrument with display for rotary probes that same year.

The company’s success and growth continued in 1987 with the introduction of the ELOTEST B1, a universal eddy-current test instrument for the manual inspection of safety-relevant components in the aerospace industry. The instrument became the global standard for battery-powered eddy-current instruments. Until today, more than 1,000 instruments have been sold worldwide.

In 1989 the introduction of the ELOTEST PL.1 marked the successful entry into the market of production-line inspection.

In 1999 we developed the HARMONIC 2000, the first fully digital high-perfomance test instrument to inspect heat exchangers in cooperation with Framatome. That same year the ELOTEST B300 representing the third generation of battery-powered eddy-current test instruments made its debut.

One year later the ELOTEST M2, the world’s most powerful one-hand universal test instrument was introduced.

And we continue with full speed ahead …

Mes compétences :
Contrôle non destructif
Essais mécaniques
Traitement thermique
Project Management Office
Business Development
Sales Manager
Formateur en contrôle non destructif

Entreprises

  • ROHMANN GmbH - Responsable ROHMANN France

    2017 - maintenant

  • AREVA - Responable d'Activités END

    Paris La Defense 2015 - 2016

  • Areva - Ing commercial

    Paris La Defense 2013 - maintenant

  • LEM : Laboratoire d'Essais de Montereau - Responsable Commercial

    Montereau-sur-le-Jard 2011 - 2012 Suivi et développement de la clientèle en France et en Europe ; mise en place de partenariats avec les grands constructeurs aéronautique et industriel ; secteurs d’activités : industries automobiles ; aéronautiques ; armements ; pharmaceutiques ; pétrolières ; etc…
    Prestation proposées à la clientèle : Contrôle Non Destructif (Radiographie ; Ultrasons ; Ressuage ; Magnétoscopie et Courant de Foucault) ; Assemblage de moteur CFM56 et GE90 ; Réparation d’équipement militaire et civil.

  • CEGELEC NDT - Ing Commercial

    2009 - 2011 Vente d'appareils pour le Contôle Non Destructif : courant de Foucault ; ultrasons ; ressuage et magnétoscopie ; radiographie et gammagraphie ; analyse métallurgique

  • Jet Aviation - Technicien NDT Niveau 2

    Zurich 2008 - 2009 Employé dans le secteur de l’aviation privé, contrôleur NDT sur des pièces d’avion et de moteur ; techniques NDT utilisées: ressuage, courant de Foucault, ultrasons et magnétoscopie. Assiste les inspecteurs Niveau 3 pour la radiographie (Rayon X) aussi bien pour l’interprétation que pour la rédaction des procès verbaux

Formations

  • Lycée Jean Mermoz (Saint Louis)

    Saint Louis 2004 - 2006 Option Traitements des matériaux

    BTS Traitement Thermique

Réseau