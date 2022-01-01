Menu

Jonathan LANIESSE

LA SELLE EN HERMOY

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • QualiTec France Mesures - Manager

    2014 - maintenant Industries: Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Analysis laboratory, Hospitals, Clinical, Food, Microelectronics, Research center, ...

    Products and services provided on France, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and others countries.

    Sales of equipments:
    -sensors and transmitters of differential pressure, temperature and relative humidity,
    -filters for HVAC systems (G4, F9, ..., H13, H14, U15, ...),
    -hinged / sliding doors and pass-box for labs,
    -labs furnitures and fumehoods.

    Initial qualification (IQ OQ PQ) and periodic of laboratory (class A, B, C or D, P2 and P3 lab, operating room, ...).
    Initial qualification (IQ OQ PQ) and periodic of laboratory equipment:
          .BSC cabinet, fume hood, laminar flow,
          .thermal and climatic chamber (stove, CO2 incubator, refrigerator, freezer, ICH chamber),
          .on site calibration of differential pressure, temperature and relative humidity sensor and transmitter.
    -Writing of protocols.

  • SEC PHYSICAL - Responsable technique

    2008 - 2013 Industries: Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Analysis laboratory, Hospitals, Clinical, Food, Microelectronics, Research center, ...

    Services provided on France, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia.

    Initial qualification (IQ OQ PQ) and periodic of laboratory (class A, B, C or D, P2 and P3 lab, operating room, ...).
    Initial qualification (IQ OQ PQ) and periodic of laboratory equipment:
          .BSC cabinet, fume hood, laminar flow,
          .thermal and climatic chamber (stove, CO2 incubator, refrigerator, freezer, ICH chamber),
          .on site calibration of differential pressure, temperature and relative humidity sensor and transmitter.
    -Writing of protocols.

  • Rutherford Appleton Laboratory - Graduate Engineering Trainee

    2007 - 2007 Design and implement of a Winston cone light concentrator prototype in the field far Infrared.

  • Council for the Central Laboratory of the Research Council - Trainee

    2006 - 2006 Commissioning tests and developing of TeraHertz Spectroscopy facilities for the Energy Recovery Linac Prototype, in the midst of a team in charge of the design of the synchrotron optics system.

Formations

  • Observatoire De Paris-Meudon (Meudon)

    Meudon 2006 - 2007 Master's degree of Astronomical and Space-Based Systems Engineering

    Specializing in Space Instrumentation for a system and a functional approach of Astrophysics and Aeronautics.
    Active optics, Electronics, Detectors, Cryogenics, Signal Processing, Programming, Project Management, Product Insurance and Quality

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud

    Orsay 2005 - 2006 1srt year of the Master's Degree in Applied Physics

    Astrophysics and Fluids Mechanics, Signal Processing, Optics Systems, C Programming, Sensors, Electronics

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud

    Orsay 2002 - 2005 Licence Bachelor in Physics

