Jonathan LANIESSE

QualiTec France Mesures
- Manager
2014 - maintenant
Industries: Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Analysis laboratory, Hospitals, Clinical, Food, Microelectronics, Research center, ...
Products and services provided on France, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and others countries.
Sales of equipments:
-sensors and transmitters of differential pressure, temperature and relative humidity,
-filters for HVAC systems (G4, F9, ..., H13, H14, U15, ...),
-hinged / sliding doors and pass-box for labs,
-labs furnitures and fumehoods.
Initial qualification (IQ OQ PQ) and periodic of laboratory (class A, B, C or D, P2 and P3 lab, operating room, ...).
Initial qualification (IQ OQ PQ) and periodic of laboratory equipment:
.BSC cabinet, fume hood, laminar flow,
.thermal and climatic chamber (stove, CO2 incubator, refrigerator, freezer, ICH chamber),
.on site calibration of differential pressure, temperature and relative humidity sensor and transmitter.
-Writing of protocols.
SEC PHYSICAL
- Responsable technique
2008 - 2013
Services provided on France, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia.
