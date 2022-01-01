Retail
Jonathan LEPRINCE
Jonathan LEPRINCE
URT
Entreprises
Aquitaine Pro Étanchéité
- Chef d'entreprise
2011 - maintenant
SOPREMA ENTREPRISES
- Chef d'équipe
Strasbourg
2008 - 2010
Smac aceroide
- Chef d'équipe
2006 - 2008
Divers entreprise d'étanchéité
- Étancheur
2001 - 2006
Formations
Lycée Hôtelier Du Touquet LTH (Le Touquet Paris Plage)
Le Touquet Paris Plage
1997 - 2000
CAP/BEP service FC: Barman