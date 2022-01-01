Retail
Jonathan LIENHARDT
Jonathan LIENHARDT
Paris
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Korn Ferry
- Senior Consultant - EMEA Technology Practice
Paris
2014 - maintenant
Michael Page International
- Manager, IT Practice
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2010 - 2014
Scott Mc Pherson
- Senior Research Officer
2008 - 2010
Humblot Grant-Alexander
- Research Officer
2005 - 2008
Formations
IAE
Aix En Provence, Puyricard
2004 - 2005
ESIM
Marseille
2001 - 2004
Ingénieur Généraliste
Ecole Supérieure d'Ingénieurs de Marseille