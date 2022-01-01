Menu

Jonathan LIENHARDT

Paris

Entreprises

  • Korn Ferry - Senior Consultant - EMEA Technology Practice

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • Michael Page International -  Manager, IT Practice

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2010 - 2014

  • Scott Mc Pherson - Senior Research Officer

    2008 - 2010

  • Humblot Grant-Alexander - Research Officer

    2005 - 2008

Formations

  • IAE

    Aix En Provence, Puyricard 2004 - 2005

  • ESIM

    Marseille 2001 - 2004 Ingénieur Généraliste

    Ecole Supérieure d'Ingénieurs de Marseille