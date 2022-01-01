Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan LOIZEAU
Ajouter
Jonathan LOIZEAU
Villepinte
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Serimax
- Ingenieur en Soudage
Villepinte
2014 - maintenant
Serimax
- Ingenieur en Soudage
Villepinte
2011 - 2014
Formations
Ecole Polytechnique De L'Université De Nantes (Nantes)
Nantes
2008 - 2011
Réseau
Elodie SARRAZIN
Fabien BIRLY
Marion KERNEUR
Pascal PAILLARD