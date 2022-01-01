Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan LYVET
Ajouter
Jonathan LYVET
ANNECY
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Annecy
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Agentil (SA)
- Ingénieur
maintenant
Déploiement NMS Solutions de monitoring d'actifs réseaux et applicatifs
Formations
Université Chambéry Savoie (Le Bourget Du Lac)
Le Bourget Du Lac
2006 - 2008
Télécommunicqtions et Réseaux
Université Chambéry Savoie
Annecy Le Vieux
2005 - 2006
Automatique - Informatique Industrielle
Université Chambéry Savoie (Annecy Le Vieux)
Annecy Le Vieux
2003 - 2005
DUT Génie des Télécommunications et des Réseaux
Réseau
Aubin CHAPUZET
Hugues CHANCEL
Jean-Francois LAURI
Mickaël BRIER