Menu

Jonathan LYVET

ANNECY

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Annecy

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Agentil (SA) - Ingénieur

    maintenant Déploiement NMS Solutions de monitoring d'actifs réseaux et applicatifs

Formations

  • Université Chambéry Savoie (Le Bourget Du Lac)

    Le Bourget Du Lac 2006 - 2008 Télécommunicqtions et Réseaux

  • Université Chambéry Savoie

    Annecy Le Vieux 2005 - 2006 Automatique - Informatique Industrielle

  • Université Chambéry Savoie (Annecy Le Vieux)

    Annecy Le Vieux 2003 - 2005 DUT Génie des Télécommunications et des Réseaux

Réseau