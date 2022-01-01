Menu

Jonathan MACAGBA

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Advertising
Art
Art director
Branding
Concept Development
Créative
Creative Director
DIRECTOR
I-DEAS
Ideas
International

Entreprises

  • Harrison & Wolf - Freelance Creative Director

    2008 - maintenant Conceived and developed big ideas for international and European corporate branding campaigns for Societe Generale, Total Energy, Logica, and Bel Foods.

  • Medicus International - International Creative Director

    2008 - maintenant Creative head of international accounts for a Publicis-affiliated healthcare agency in Paris. Directed global branding campaigns and pitches for international clients including sanofi aventis, sanofi Pasteur, and Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

  • Publicis Worldwide - International Creative Director

    Paris 2008 - maintenant Creative Director for Nestlé Nutrition Central team. Directed global branding campaigns and creative strategy for European and international markets. Coordinated and aligned local and global creative work.

  • Veer / Corbis - Creative Consultant

    2005 - 2007 Conceived and developed photo shoots themes, and strategic macro-briefs for an award-winning international stock photo agency. Assisted art directors worldwide in developing briefs and concepts for rights-managed and royalty-free photo shoots for both European and North American markets.

  • Digital Vision / Getty Images - Creative Consultant

    2004 - 2005 Supervised US creative department of an international stock photo agency. Conceived and developed new shoot themes, developed and approved creative briefs, approved budgets, streamlined and managed Us editing process, and provided general creative direction and supervision. subsequently worked for the London office concepting shoot ideas for North America and Europe.

  • Future Beta - Brand Consultant

    2003 - 2003 Initiated and developed brand image and market positioning for the launch of New York Gaming Services Provider. Branding work included corporate identity development and the creation of an integrated online and offline branding campaign for the company?s launch.

  • Saatchi & Saatchi (New York) - Creative Consultant

    2003 - 2004 Developed big ideas, concepts and design prototypes for new business pitches, branding campaigns and product launches. Worked on high profile pharmaceutical brands.

Formations

