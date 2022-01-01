Jonathan MACAGBA

Mes compétences :
Advertising
Art
Art director
Branding
Concept Development
Créative
Creative Director
DIRECTOR
I-DEAS
Ideas
International
Entreprises
Harrison & Wolf
- Freelance Creative Director
2008 - maintenantConceived and developed big ideas for international and European corporate branding campaigns for Societe Generale, Total Energy, Logica, and Bel Foods.
Medicus International
- International Creative Director
2008 - maintenantCreative head of international accounts for a Publicis-affiliated healthcare agency in Paris. Directed global branding campaigns and pitches for international clients including sanofi aventis, sanofi Pasteur, and Ferring Pharmaceuticals.
Publicis Worldwide
- International Creative Director
Paris2008 - maintenantCreative Director for Nestlé Nutrition Central team. Directed global branding campaigns and creative strategy for European and international markets. Coordinated and aligned local and global creative work.
Veer / Corbis
- Creative Consultant
2005 - 2007Conceived and developed photo shoots themes, and strategic macro-briefs for an award-winning international stock photo agency. Assisted art directors worldwide in developing briefs and concepts for rights-managed and royalty-free photo shoots for both European and North American markets.
Digital Vision / Getty Images
- Creative Consultant
2004 - 2005Supervised US creative department of an international stock photo agency. Conceived and developed new shoot themes, developed and approved creative briefs, approved budgets, streamlined and managed Us editing process, and provided general creative direction and supervision. subsequently worked for the London office concepting shoot ideas for North America and Europe.
Future Beta
- Brand Consultant
2003 - 2003Initiated and developed brand image and market positioning for the launch of New York Gaming Services Provider. Branding work included corporate identity development and the creation of an integrated online and offline branding campaign for the company?s launch.
Saatchi & Saatchi (New York)
- Creative Consultant
2003 - 2004Developed big ideas, concepts and design prototypes for new business pitches, branding campaigns and product launches. Worked on high profile pharmaceutical brands.