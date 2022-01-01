Menu

Jonathan MARSH

COURBEVOIE

Election présidentielle 2022

Jonathan Marsh manages the Mergers Acquisitions and Finance Division of the Total SA Group Legal Department since 2002. This department consists of eight lawyers at the Group level and another twelve lawyers in the Divisions. Mr. Marsh also serves as Group US Counsel, supervising in particular relations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mr. Marsh and his team counsel the Total Group on a worldwide basis in respect of financings, including project financings and capital markets transactions, and in respect of business development matters, such as joint ventures and private and public mergers and acquisitions.

Over the past few years his department has managed the US$10 billion Jubail Refinery project financing in Saudi Arabia, the US$4 billion Yemen LNG project financing, and the US$ 1 billion Dolphin Upstream/Midstream project bond in the Emirates.

In capital markets, his department handles cumulative bond issuances in the US and Europe of over US $5 billion per year.

Recent public M&A deals include the Can$ 1.5 billion acquisition of the Canadian oil sands company UTS, the sale to IPIC via public offering of 49.8% of Spanish integrated oil company CEPSA for approximately 4 billion euros, the acquisition by private block trade of 12.5% of the Russian gas company Novatek accompanied by a farm in of 20% into the Yamal gas project, and the pending acquisition of 60% of US solar power company SunPower for approximately US$ 1.4 billion.

A member of the New York Bar since 1990, Mr. Marsh was previously associated with Willkie Farr & Gallagher in their New York and Paris corporate departments. Mr Marsh holds a Juris Doctor (Order of the Coif) and a BA in International Relations and
Economics from the University of Wisconsin‐Madison.


Mes compétences :
Commerce international
Conseil juridique
Droit des contrats
Fusions acquisitions
Droit des sociétés
Financement de projet
Droit des affaires

Entreprises

  • Total S.A. - Directeur Juridique de la Direction M&A - Finance

    2003 - maintenant Conseil juridique portant sur d'importants enjeux financiers et stratégiques au niveau Groupe dans le domaine des acquisitions - cessions significatives du Groupe et des opérations financières affectant le capital ou l'endettement du Groupe et celui des projets industriels et commerciaux. Rôle de chef de métier des juristes fusions-acquisitions.

  • Total SA - Directeur Juridique - Acquisitions, Cessions et Opérations Financières

    COURBEVOIE 2003 - maintenant

  • Total S.A. - Juriste senior

    1998 - 2002 Total S.A. - Direction Juridique - Juriste senior américain,
    Conseil du Groupe concernant le droit boursier américain, les opérations financières, les opérations d'acquisitions et de cessions, et questions d'ordre générale concernant le droit américain et les questions relative à la maison mère.

  • Willkie Farr & Gallagher - Senior Associate, Corporate Finance/Mergers & Acquisitions

    1990 - 1998 Conseils aux émetteurs et aux banques émettrices dans le cadre des offres publique à l'épargne et des placements privés, dans le respect de la réglementation boursière; Conseils aux acquéreurs et aux cibles dans le cadre des opérations de fusions - acquisitions, de LBOs (acquisitions de titres, d'actifs, de sociétés cotées ou privées) ; conseils aux prêteurs et aux emprunteurs dans le cadre de prêts et la mise en place de sûretés et dans la restructuration de dettes (et chapter 11); conseils aux promoteurs et aux investisseurs dans le cadre de la formation de fonds d'investissements (hedge funds), et concernant leur investissements et cessions ; et conseils dans le cadre de la formation de joint ventures et d'alliances stratégiques.

    Sidley Austin Brown & Wood, New York - 1989 - Emprunts obligataires et offres publique à l'épargne

Formations

  • Institut Des Hautes Etudes De La Défense Nationale

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Auditeur de la 65ième Session Nationale

    Politique de défense

  • MIT (Boston)

    Boston 2011 - 2011 Executive Program

    Formation pour les cadres dirigeants du Groupe Total : An Energy Agenda in a World of Crises

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2008 - 2008 Executive Diploma

    Formation pour cadres : Creating value through strategic financial management

  • University Of Wisconsin-Madison (Madison)

    Madison 1987 - 1990 Juris Doctor

    Cum Laude, Order of the Coif, Senior Articles Editor Wisconsin Law Review, Published Note State v. Schumacher, Recipient of the Manning Award for Legal Assistance to Institutionalized Persons.

  • Université Rennes 2 Haute Bretagne

    Rennes 1986 - 1987 Diplôme d'Etudes Françaises

    Destiné à des étudiants étrangers, avec mention bien,

  • University Of Wisconsin-Madison (Madison)

    Madison 1982 - 1986 Bachelor of Arts

    Double major - Sciences politiques (Relations internationales, phases économiques) et français.

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel