Jonathan Marsh manages the Mergers Acquisitions and Finance Division of the Total SA Group Legal Department since 2002. This department consists of eight lawyers at the Group level and another twelve lawyers in the Divisions. Mr. Marsh also serves as Group US Counsel, supervising in particular relations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Mr. Marsh and his team counsel the Total Group on a worldwide basis in respect of financings, including project financings and capital markets transactions, and in respect of business development matters, such as joint ventures and private and public mergers and acquisitions.



Over the past few years his department has managed the US$10 billion Jubail Refinery project financing in Saudi Arabia, the US$4 billion Yemen LNG project financing, and the US$ 1 billion Dolphin Upstream/Midstream project bond in the Emirates.



In capital markets, his department handles cumulative bond issuances in the US and Europe of over US $5 billion per year.



Recent public M&A deals include the Can$ 1.5 billion acquisition of the Canadian oil sands company UTS, the sale to IPIC via public offering of 49.8% of Spanish integrated oil company CEPSA for approximately 4 billion euros, the acquisition by private block trade of 12.5% of the Russian gas company Novatek accompanied by a farm in of 20% into the Yamal gas project, and the pending acquisition of 60% of US solar power company SunPower for approximately US$ 1.4 billion.



A member of the New York Bar since 1990, Mr. Marsh was previously associated with Willkie Farr & Gallagher in their New York and Paris corporate departments. Mr Marsh holds a Juris Doctor (Order of the Coif) and a BA in International Relations and

Economics from the University of Wisconsin‐Madison.





Mes compétences :

Commerce international

Conseil juridique

Droit des contrats

Fusions acquisitions

Droit des sociétés

Financement de projet

Droit des affaires