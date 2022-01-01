Jonathan MEISER

Mes compétences :
Java
MySQL
JQuery
Hibernate
HTML 5
Liferay
JBoss
Java EE
CSS
Android Development
JMS
Oracle
SwitchYard
C++ / Qt4
PHP
Spring Framework
Entreprises
ITs4U
- Softwae engineer
Fentangemaintenant
MonFashionClub.com SARL
- Co-manager
2011 - 2012Development of an international e-commerce platform adapted to the "dropshipping" business model and co-management of the company.
AG der DILLINGER - HÜTTE
- C++ / Qt4 developer
Dillingen/Saar2011 - 2011Development of a central software management application in C++ and Qt4.
AG der DILLINGER - HÜTTE
- JAVA Developer
Dillingen/Saar2010 - 2011Development of a client / server application which allow dynamically to save production process data (JAVA, Hibernate, MySQL, XML).
Design and implementation of many graphical visualization user interfaces with JAVA, SWING and JFREECHART.
Formations
ISFATES / DFHI (Metz / Saarbrücken)
Metz / Saarbrücken2009 - 2011Master of Sciences (M2) Software engineering