Jonathan MEISER

Fentange

Java
MySQL
JQuery
Hibernate
HTML 5
Liferay
JBoss
Java EE
CSS
Android Development
JMS
Oracle
SwitchYard
C++ / Qt4
PHP
Spring Framework

  • ITs4U - Softwae engineer

    Fentange maintenant

  • MonFashionClub.com SARL - Co-manager

    2011 - 2012 Development of an international e-commerce platform adapted to the "dropshipping" business model and co-management of the company.

  • AG der DILLINGER - HÜTTE - C++ / Qt4 developer

    Dillingen/Saar 2011 - 2011 Development of a central software management application in C++ and Qt4.

  • AG der DILLINGER - HÜTTE - JAVA Developer

    Dillingen/Saar 2010 - 2011 Development of a client / server application which allow dynamically to save production process data (JAVA, Hibernate, MySQL, XML).
    Design and implementation of many graphical visualization user interfaces with JAVA, SWING and JFREECHART.

  • ISFATES / DFHI (Metz / Saarbrücken)

    Metz / Saarbrücken 2009 - 2011 Master of Sciences (M2) Software engineering

  • ISFATES / DFHI (Metz / Saarbrücken)

    Metz / Saarbrücken 2006 - 2009 Bachelor of sciences

