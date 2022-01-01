Menu

Jonathan MICHEL

CHÂTEAUBOURG

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Rozabelle - Gérant

    2015 - maintenant

  • D2L-BETALI - Géomètre-Topographe

    2004 - 2013

  • SOTRAV - Dessinateur-Métreur

    2003 - 2003

  • Armée de terre - Sous-officier

    1997 - 2003

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel