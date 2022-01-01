Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan MICHEL
Ajouter
Jonathan MICHEL
CHÂTEAUBOURG
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Rozabelle
- Gérant
2015 - maintenant
D2L-BETALI
- Géomètre-Topographe
2004 - 2013
SOTRAV
- Dessinateur-Métreur
2003 - 2003
Armée de terre
- Sous-officier
1997 - 2003
Formations
AFPA
Langeux
2013 - 2013
Prytanée National Militaire
La Fleche
1993 - 1996
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel