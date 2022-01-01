Retail
Jonathan MICHELETTI
Ajouter
Jonathan MICHELETTI
TOULOUSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Communauté d'agglomération du Pays de Martigues
- Stagiaire
2012 - maintenant
SARL Cabinet MICHELETTI - Géomètre Expert
- Technicien Géomètre Topographe
2010 - 2011
Formations
Université Toulouse II Le Mirail
Toulouse
2013 - maintenant
Master 2 Villes et territoires spécialité ville et environnement
IUAR Aix-En-Provence (Institut D'Urbanisme Et D'Aménagement Régional)
Aix En Provence
2012 - 2013
Master 1 Urbanisme et Aménagement
IUT Gestion Urbaine
Aix En Provence
2011 - 2012
Licence Professionnelle Gestion et Coordination de Projet en Développement Urbain
LYCEE TECHNIQUE DUHODA
Nîmes
2007 - 2009
BTS Géomètre-Topographe
Réseau
Camille MARTINEZ
Christopher DELASSUS
Claire MARINELLI
Fiona ROS
Julien LEBRETON
Nina DE VILLE
Robin GUERRIERI
Tiénot DAGRON
Timothée CATOIRE