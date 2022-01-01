Menu

Jonathan OLESZKIEWICZ

MONTPELLIER

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Montpellier

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • MedPics - CTO

    2014 - maintenant

Formations

  • Epitech (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2012 - 2015