Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan PINHEIRO
Ajouter
Jonathan PINHEIRO
Meylan
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Grenoble
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Kls Group
- RRH
Meylan
2016 - maintenant
Formations
Université Pierre Mendès France
Grenoble
2010 - 2013
Réseau
Delphine SOULIERE
Gilbert GARCIA
Gilles DELMART