Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan POUPIN
Ajouter
Jonathan POUPIN
Versailles
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle au Mans
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Souriau
- Agent réception/expedtition
Versailles
2015 - 2015
Groupe BERTO
- Assistant d'exploitation
Avignon
2015 - maintenant
Lahaye Logistique
- Assistant logistique
2014 - 2014
Formations
Isteli (Sainte Luce Sur Loire)
Sainte Luce Sur Loire
2015 - maintenant
BAC +3 RPTL
IUT ALENCON
Damigny
2013 - 2015
DUT Gestion Logistique et Transport
Lycée Polyvalent Le Mans Sud
Le Mans
2012 - 2013
Baccalauréat
Réseau
Cassandre LE CLAINCHE
Christophe LEY
Claudine DUCORNEZ
David FOURNI
Edouard RABINEAU
Emmanuel EVAIN
Joël MOREAU
Manon GALLOT
Martin CUCHET
Romain FERRON