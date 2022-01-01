Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan REBUFFATTI
Ajouter
Jonathan REBUFFATTI
SOUMAGNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Rja
- Indépendant
2007 - maintenant
NRB
- Analyste - programmeur .net
2006 - maintenant
Formations
HELMO Saint-Laurent (Liège)
Liège
2002 - 2005
Informatique de Gestion
Réseau