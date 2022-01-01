Menu

Jonathan RENICH

BREST

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Ubuntu
Website design
Computer hardware
Website development
Microsoft Windows
Adobe Photoshop
Mac OS X
Photography
Adobe Illustrator
Social networking
Driving licence

Entreprises

  • Syracusae, LLC - Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia - Beverage Consultant

    2014 - 2014 Formulated recipes and trained staff to implement a new beverage menu for Syracusae's Rosewood Restaurants chain.

  • Ulemj Grociers - Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia - Product Specialist and English Language Training Consultant

    2014 - 2014 Three month consulting contract to reorganize layouts of a multiple-branch, national supermarket chain. Advised management on international product sourcing to cut costs and trained supermarket sales team in product knowledge and English language skills.

  • Bid Organic, LLC - Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia - CEO

    2013 - 2015 Responsible for daily operations, team management, brand management, and corporate and foreign clients at Bid Organic, LLC, an import/distribution company representing several large American and European food/beverage manufacturers in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

  • Jerboa, LLC - Owner

    2011 - maintenant American and European brand management for emerging markets. Contract brokering, local distributor oversight and regulating. Consulting local importers/distributors on how to officially sign brands and consulting global brands on expansion into emerging markets.

  • Erdmiin San School - Erdenet, Mongolia - English Language Teacher

    2008 - 2009 English teacher for primary and secondary students. Specialized in conversational skills and university entrance exam prep for graduating students.

  • University of the Nations - Switzerland/Rwanda - Children at Risk Training Consultant

    2007 - 2007 Consulted on the creation of seminar curriculum with an international team of children at risk care providers and helped implement the project's first seminar to care-givers in Kigali, Rwanda.

  • Edurelief - USA/Mongolia - Founder / CEO

    2006 - 2013 Founded and run Edurelief, an NGO focused on providing sustainable education solutions to rural communities around Mongolia including school library projects, teacher training, tech solutions, and ecology / reforestation efforts.

  • Glorybee Foods - Oregon, USA - Quality Assurance Specialist / Product Formulation

    2005 - 2007 Responsible for product quality assurance and customer care. Oversaw food & product inspection and nutritional facts calculations. Headed multiple new product formulations and launches including SoyBee, Agavestix, and Honeystix projects. Specialized in FDA and USDA Organic food labeling law and compliance.

  • Jeunesse en Mission - Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux, France - Translator / Student Counselor

    2004 - 2005 English / French translator for training courses and worked in a counselor/advisor role for attending international students.

  • Pour un Sourire d'Enfant - Phnom Penh, Cambodia - English Department Manager, Medical Clinic Assistant

    2002 - 2002 Managed curriculum and organization of local English language teachers, taught English language courses for primary and secondary students, and assisted at the association's medical clinic on the city dump site.

  • Virtual Office Systems, Inc - Oregon, USA - Warranty Returns Department Head, Sales Associate

    1998 - 2000 Head of Returns Department, handling testing and return of computer components to global brands. Sales team support and corporate sales and system installation.

Formations

  • Université De Bretagne Occidentale (UBO)

    Brest 2016 - 2016 Master 2 avec mention très bien

  • University Of The Nations (Kona)

    Kona 2001 - 2003 Children's Social Services

    Two year specialized degree in Children's Social Services with priority training on early childhood education, primary healthcare, and social services. Skills acquired include Montessori preschool training, nonprofit management, emergency medicine, dentistry, and english as a second language training. Volunteered for new student recruitment and website communication for the university department.

  • Lane Community College (Eugene)

    Eugene 1999 - 2000 General Studies

    First year general studies courses including mathematics, English studies, business management, computer programing, and statistics.

