Jonathan RENICH

-
Syracusae, LLC - Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
- Beverage Consultant
2014 - 2014
Formulated recipes and trained staff to implement a new beverage menu for Syracusae's Rosewood Restaurants chain.
-
Ulemj Grociers - Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
- Product Specialist and English Language Training Consultant
2014 - 2014
Three month consulting contract to reorganize layouts of a multiple-branch, national supermarket chain. Advised management on international product sourcing to cut costs and trained supermarket sales team in product knowledge and English language skills.
-
Bid Organic, LLC - Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
- CEO
2013 - 2015
Responsible for daily operations, team management, brand management, and corporate and foreign clients at Bid Organic, LLC, an import/distribution company representing several large American and European food/beverage manufacturers in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
-
Jerboa, LLC
- Owner
2011 - maintenant
American and European brand management for emerging markets. Contract brokering, local distributor oversight and regulating. Consulting local importers/distributors on how to officially sign brands and consulting global brands on expansion into emerging markets.
-
Erdmiin San School - Erdenet, Mongolia
- English Language Teacher
2008 - 2009
English teacher for primary and secondary students. Specialized in conversational skills and university entrance exam prep for graduating students.
-
University of the Nations - Switzerland/Rwanda
- Children at Risk Training Consultant
2007 - 2007
Consulted on the creation of seminar curriculum with an international team of children at risk care providers and helped implement the project's first seminar to care-givers in Kigali, Rwanda.
-
Edurelief - USA/Mongolia
- Founder / CEO
2006 - 2013
Founded and run Edurelief, an NGO focused on providing sustainable education solutions to rural communities around Mongolia including school library projects, teacher training, tech solutions, and ecology / reforestation efforts.
-
Glorybee Foods - Oregon, USA
- Quality Assurance Specialist / Product Formulation
2005 - 2007
Responsible for product quality assurance and customer care. Oversaw food & product inspection and nutritional facts calculations. Headed multiple new product formulations and launches including SoyBee, Agavestix, and Honeystix projects. Specialized in FDA and USDA Organic food labeling law and compliance.
-
Jeunesse en Mission - Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux, France
- Translator / Student Counselor
2004 - 2005
English / French translator for training courses and worked in a counselor/advisor role for attending international students.
-
Pour un Sourire d'Enfant - Phnom Penh, Cambodia
- English Department Manager, Medical Clinic Assistant
2002 - 2002
Managed curriculum and organization of local English language teachers, taught English language courses for primary and secondary students, and assisted at the association's medical clinic on the city dump site.
-
Virtual Office Systems, Inc - Oregon, USA
- Warranty Returns Department Head, Sales Associate
1998 - 2000
Head of Returns Department, handling testing and return of computer components to global brands. Sales team support and corporate sales and system installation.