Jonathan SAINT-JEAN

Trilingual with quality experience in the food & beverages, transport / logistic and finance I have developed strong skills in :

- organization

- pressure resistance

- planning, communication and budgeting strategies



In order to ensure the best results, my strategy consists in the implementation of :

- teamwork management and training

- cost optimization, lead times reduction and customer satisfaction increase



My different Masters Degrees allow me a great versatility as well as a great ability for negotiation and adaptation.



I am glad to regularly take on new challenges!



Mes compétences :

Gestion de Patrimoine

Responsable

Marketing opérationnel

Assurance

Marketing

International

Assurance vie

Politique

Conseil Patrimonial

Commerce

Politiques publiques

Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point

Logistics

Adobe Photoshop

Autodesk Inventor

CAD/CAM > CAD

CATIA

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Word

Prezi