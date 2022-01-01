Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan SAVINI
Ajouter
Jonathan SAVINI
LA LOUVIÈRE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ets Voussure
- Plombier installateur SPRINKLER RATIONNEL
2012 - maintenant
declerck chauffage
- Chauffagiste
2007 - 2009
Formations
Sprl Jespers (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles
2002 - 2006
plombier zingeur
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel