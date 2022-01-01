Menu

Jonathan SEGOND

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Morsang-sur-Orge

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • LNE - Apprenti Assistant Technico-Commercial

    Paris 2013 - maintenant

  • LNE - Apprenti Administrateur des Ventes

    Paris 2012 - 2013

  • Macma - Apprenti Assistant Manager

    2011 - 2012

Formations

Réseau