Jonathan SOETENS
Jonathan SOETENS
Puteaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Modis
- Business Manager
Puteaux
2016 - maintenant
Adecco
- Attaché commercial
Villeurbanne
2015 - 2016
Orange
- Chargé de clientèle professionnels
Paris
2013 - 2015
Formations
IESEG, School Of Management
Lille
2016 - maintenant
Master Management et Ingenierie Commerciale
IUT DE LENS
Lens
2015 - 2016
Licence Commercialisation de Biens et Services Interentreprises
Gaston Berger (Lille)
Lille
2013 - 2015
BTS Négociation relation client
Réseau
Alexandre TUTTOLOMONDO
Aline COUTURE
Dia ARCHAI
Edouard DEZELLUS
Julie LAJOUE
Léo LERMYTTE
Mathurin DUBOIS
Zahia KADDOUR