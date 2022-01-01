Menu

Jonathan SOETENS

Puteaux

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Modis - Business Manager

    Puteaux 2016 - maintenant

  • Adecco - Attaché commercial

    Villeurbanne 2015 - 2016

  • Orange - Chargé de clientèle professionnels

    Paris 2013 - 2015

Formations

  • IESEG, School Of Management

    Lille 2016 - maintenant Master Management et Ingenierie Commerciale

  • IUT DE LENS

    Lens 2015 - 2016 Licence Commercialisation de Biens et Services Interentreprises

  • Gaston Berger (Lille)

    Lille 2013 - 2015 BTS Négociation relation client

