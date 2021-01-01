Menu

Jonathan SOMMIER

ROMORANTIN LANTHENAY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • STAL

    Romorantin-Lanthenay (41200) 2011 - maintenant

Formations

  • LYCÉE CLAUDE DE FRANCE

    Romorantin-Lanthenay (41200) 2000 - 2006

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel