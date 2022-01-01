Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan SZERMAN
Ajouter
Jonathan SZERMAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SO CHARM
- Commercial - Acheteur
2013 - maintenant
Responsable partenariat vente privée
PARIS FOR YOU
- Responsable commercial
CHOISY LE ROI
2009 - 2013
Mairie de charenton le pont
- Animateur
2006 - 2009
Formations
Lycée Edouard Branly
Creteil
2007 - 2009
Baccalauréat
BAC STI Génie Electrotechnique
Réseau
Alassane Kissane DOUMBIA
Caroline LEPORTOIS
Cécile BERONI
Christine SATIN
Denis FAURIO
Florent NICOLOT
Hervé CAI
Juan ALARCON
Louis-Serge REAL DEL SARTE
Sacha GOURAND