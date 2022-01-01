Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jonathan ZELCA
Ajouter
Jonathan ZELCA
BRÉTIGNY-SUR-ORGE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Export
Commerce international
Vente
Entreprises
Lactalis International
- Assistant Commercial Export - Zone Afrique
2010 - maintenant
- Gestion de portefeuille client
- Passation des commandes
- Suivi relation client
Lactalis International
- Assistant ADV Export
2008 - 2010
Lactalis International
- Stagiaire Assistant ADV Export
2008 - 2008
SAVE-GIE
- Stagiaire Assistant Administratif
2007 - 2007
- Prospection
- Suivi tableau client
Formations
Université Paris 12 Val De Marne
Creteil
2007 - 2008
Master 1 - Commerce International
Université Paris 12 Val De Marne
Creteil
2006 - 2007
Licence en Commerce International
Lycée Albert Einstein
Ste Genevieve Des Bois
2004 - 2006
BTS Commerce International
Lycée De Montgeron
Montgeron
2003 - 2004
Baccalauréat STT Action et Communication Commerciale
Réseau
Adeline HUMEAU
Christelle MATHERAT - GAY
Déborah DAVID
Djibril TOURE
Jeremy MERCIER
Jonathan GALLO
Linda TIMOH
Marie VUDDAMALAY (BERNIER)
Maud BURGERT
Sarah MADILIAN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z