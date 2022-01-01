Menu

Jonathan ZELCA

BRÉTIGNY-SUR-ORGE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Export
Commerce international
Vente

Entreprises

  • Lactalis International - Assistant Commercial Export - Zone Afrique

    2010 - maintenant - Gestion de portefeuille client
    - Passation des commandes
    - Suivi relation client

  • Lactalis International - Assistant ADV Export

    2008 - 2010

  • Lactalis International - Stagiaire Assistant ADV Export

    2008 - 2008

  • SAVE-GIE - Stagiaire Assistant Administratif

    2007 - 2007 - Prospection
    - Suivi tableau client

Formations

Réseau

