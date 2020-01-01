Menu

Jordan TATE

  Author, Auteur
  BLACK MASS/MESSE NOIRE
  Author, Auteur

WORLD

En résumé

Jordan Tate is a productive female screenwriter focusing on thriller, fantasy horror and stories based on actual events.
Her work has been strongly influenced by Alfred Hitchcock, Tim Burton, Christopher Nolan, Brian DePalma and Dario Argento her favorite director. She loves to put audience on the wrong track with characters that are never what they seem to be.
She often quotes the legendary movie "KING KONG"as being behind her vocation.
Writer and translator Jordan also published several books available here:

https://www.amazon.fr/Jordan-Tate/e/B082J43SW5

Official website:

https://jordantatescreen.weebly.com/


Mes compétences :
Cinéma
Doctor
Editor
Screenwriter
Screenwriting
Script doctor
Translating
Translator
Writer
writing

Jordan Tate est une scénariste productive qui se concentre sur le thriller, l'horreur fantastique et les histoires basées sur des événements réels. Son travail a été fortement influencé par Alfred Hitchcock, Tim Burton, Christopher Nolan, Brian DePalma et Dario Argento son réalisateur préféré. Elle adore mettre le public sur la mauvaise piste avec des personnages qui ne sont jamais ce qu'ils semblent être. Elle cite souvent le film légendaire "KING KONG" comme étant derrière sa vocation.

  BLACK MASS/MESSE NOIRE - Author, Auteur

    Autre | WORLD 2020 - maintenant Author of BLACK MASS
    Horror anthology available on amazon and in various librairies

  • CHRISTOPHE DEBACQ DIRECTOR/FILMMAKER - SCREENWRITER, TRANSLATOR

    2012 - 2012 Wrote the english version of Christophe Debacq's upcoming movie "miss you". A thriller.

  • Christophe Debacq - Screenwriter english version

    2012 - 2012 Wrote the english version of Christophe Debacq short thriller MISS YOU. Upcoming short movie.
    Translation by Jordan Tate.

  • TRANSLATOR/FREELANCE - Translator

    2012 - maintenant French/English, English/french translator for filmmakers, writers, publishers.
    Translator since 2005.

  • MISS CLARK-FEATURE FILM - Screenwriter

    2012 - 2012 Original screenplay by Jordan Tate currently in development, actresses Tara Cardinal and Maria Olsen are attached to star.

  • Karim Cheriguene - Translator/writer english version

    2011 - 2011 Translated french screenplay "Billy Wild" from Karim Cheriguene's french version for short western movie "Billy Wild".

  • SIX DAYS BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Writer/author

    2007 - 2007 Author of SIX DAYS BEFORE CHRISTMAS
    A christmas tale available on amazon in English and french version.

  • Treehouse productions/Stan Rimer - Screenwriter

    2007 - 2007 Wrote 3 feature length screenplays for indie producer Stan Rimer.

  • SHUDDERS-FANTASY SHORT STORIES ANTHOLOGIES - Writer/author

    2007 - maintenant Author of Book "SHUDDERS", a fantasy short story anthology.
    https://www.amazon.fr/gp/product/B08QBS1X96/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_hsch_vapi_tu00_p1_i3

  • HEAD IN THE CLOUDS - Writer/author

    2007 - 2007 Author of "Head in the clouds" (la tête dans les nuages)
    Texts, thoughts, short stories...Anthology available on amazon

  • BOOK AUTHOR/AUTEUR DE LIVRES - Auteur, author

    Autre | world 2007 - maintenant Book author

    https://www.amazon.fr/gp/product/B08QBS1X96/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_hsch_vapi_tu00_p1_i3

  • DANTE’S GIRL-- SHORT FILM/Mateo Massielo - SCREENWRITER

    2006 - 2006 Fantasy short film based upon screenplay Mrs. Cassandra written by Jordan Tate.

  • Jerry Seward producer/Darkeye cyber hunt - SCREENWRITER:SCRIPT EDITOR

    2006 - 2006 Edited and re-wrote screenplay "CYBER HUNT" for science fiction feature "Darkeye cyber hunt" to be directed by David Winning.
    For producer Jerry Seward.

  • SCREENWRITER - Screenwriter

    Autre | WORLD 1999 - maintenant Screenwriter on various films

