Jordan Tate is a productive female screenwriter focusing on thriller, fantasy horror and stories based on actual events.

Her work has been strongly influenced by Alfred Hitchcock, Tim Burton, Christopher Nolan, Brian DePalma and Dario Argento her favorite director. She loves to put audience on the wrong track with characters that are never what they seem to be.

She often quotes the legendary movie "KING KONG"as being behind her vocation.

Writer and translator Jordan also published several books available here:



https://www.amazon.fr/Jordan-Tate/e/B082J43SW5



Official website:



https://jordantatescreen.weebly.com/





Jordan Tate est une scénariste productive qui se concentre sur le thriller, l'horreur fantastique et les histoires basées sur des événements réels. Son travail a été fortement influencé par Alfred Hitchcock, Tim Burton, Christopher Nolan, Brian DePalma et Dario Argento son réalisateur préféré. Elle adore mettre le public sur la mauvaise piste avec des personnages qui ne sont jamais ce qu'ils semblent être. Elle cite souvent le film légendaire "KING KONG" comme étant derrière sa vocation.