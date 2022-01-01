Menu

Jorge DA MOURA

LONDON

En résumé

Insatisfait, Exchange, Abierto, Aventureiro.

I am focused within the European,Latina America, Middle East and African region. If you work within IT, FINANCE, OIL&GAS, TELCO and would like to get a new adventure so do not hesitate to contact me!
Do not hesitate to contact me in English, French, Spanish or Portuguese.

Jorge Da Moura
j.damoura@sibios-it.com

Mes compétences :
Energy
English
Finance
French
Head hunting
IT Manager
J2EE
JDE
Manager
Oracle
Oracle PeopleSoft
Peoplesoft
Portuguese
Recruitment
Sales
SAP
Siebel
Spanish
Telco
Télécommunication
Wind energy
HR
JD Edwards
Conseil
Information Technology
Java EE
Management

Entreprises

  • www.sibios-it.com - Partner / International Recruitment Consultant

    2011 - maintenant Recruitment de consultants dans le secteur : IT et Energy

  • Intuition it - Partner ERP/SAP

    2010 - 2011 Partner / Manager Recruitment consultant

  • www.sibios-it.com - International Recruitment Consultant

    2008 - 2010 Nous recrutons des consultants dans le domaine de Informatique, Oil&GAS, Finance et Ingéniérie en Europe de l'Ouest est plus spécialement l'Afrique.
    j.damoura@sibios-it.com

  • Www.Parity.net - International Business Developper / SAP

    2007 - 2008 Set up a new Team for the European Market on SAP.
    Developping the business in recruitment of SAP consultant for End user clients and consultancies.

  • XTRA-IT - Team Manager Southern Europe / SAP, Oracle, PeopSoft, JDE

    2004 - 2007 Team Manager of the Southern Europe Market and Business Developper. Focused on recruiting SAP consultant.

Formations