Jorge MURAKOSHI (JORGE MURAKOSHI JUNIOR)

PROFESSIONAL PROFILE

I have been working in the Information Technology area for 20 years.

I have implemented Scaled Agile SAFe on FedEx.

I have been responsible by support the business areas to find the best IT solution.

I have managed the system development for FEDEX Integration with TNT.

I have worked on IT service providers, developing solutions, working with business and IT departments. I have been responsible by compliance, six-sigma, SOX and quality assurance.

CERTIFIED: Scaled Agile SAFe® 5 Certified Program Consultant, ITIL Foundation Certified, Scrum Fundamentals Certified, CDIA+ by Comptia, Auditor for FSC certification by SGS, QDM Practitioner by Fedex and Solution provider Silver by Lexmark.

EDUCATION

MBA Project Management Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) Concluded on 04/2014

Graduated on Computer Science (BS) Universidade Cruzeiro do Sul

Concluded on 2005 Concluded on1999

Mechanic Technician LANGUAGES

Portuguese Native English Fluent Spanish Advanced French Intermediate

EXPERIENCE 12/2020 Working

10/2014 06/2020 09/2011 10/2013 04/2010 08/2011 07/2008 04/2010 02/2007 03/2008 01/2004 09/2006 05/1999 06/2003

E.T.E. Getúlio Vargas - High Technical School

Claro S.A

(America Movil Company) "Agile Master

Fedex Express

(An American company) "Release Train Engineer

Dassault Systèmes Brazil

(A French company that belongs to the Dassault Aviation Group, software solution provider in 140 countries) "Solution Specialist

Ricoh Brazil InfoPrint

(A Japanese company, ECM and Printing solution provider in 200 countries) "Solution Specialist

Semp Toshiba Brazil

(A joint venture between the Japanese group Toshiba and the Brazilian group Semp, IT equipment builder)

"Solution Support Analyst Ricoh Brazil

(A Japanese company, ECM and Printing solution provider in 200 countries) "Solution Support Analyst

HP - Hewlett Packard Brazil

(An American company, service and equipment provider)

"Bilingual Support Analyst

AWK Informática Ltda

(A HP and Oracle partner, specialist in Risc servers) "Solution Support Analyst

PROFESSIONAL SKILL

I have been supporting and coaching the Agile Team on the APP development for mobile, Web and TV. I have

been responsible by synchronize and coordinate with all the Agile Teams.

I have been responsible by support the Product Management team to manage the product backlog.

I have been the Release Train Engineer for the FEDEX Integration with TNT, coaching and supporting the Scrum Masters in the solutions development for all the systems integration.

I have been responsible by implement the Scaled Agile SAFe methodology in South America, supporting and training the IT and business department.

I have been responsible by facilitate the ART events, processes and assist the teams in delivering value.

I have been responsible by communicate with stakeholders, escalate impediments, help manage risk and drive relentless improvement.

I have been responsible by managing IT Projects (local and global) using the PMI, Agile and Scrum methodologies, working as a Business Partner making the interface between the development and business departments.

I have been responsible by select the team, check the necessary skill, abilities to work on the project

I have been responsible by Software implementation, evaluating the requirements and functionalities, specifying the configuration, optimizing the human resources and equipment used.

I have been responsible by search for new software solution, checking the usability, cost and benefits.

I have been responsible by managing external IT service providers, pricing quotation and technical purpose developing.

I have been developing solutions for track and plan in the logistics and transportation departments.

I have been responsible by auditing to check the operational standard and security procedures.

I have been developing the budget for projects, key performance indicators, reports to use on the decision process.

I have been responsible by managing the Service Level and Help Desk performance, coordinate the Help Desk team scheduling and work time.

I have been responsible by perform and develop Help Desk, Cisco and Nexus executive reports.

I have been responsible by understand the customer needs and IT environment to develop the PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) solution for customers in the UNIX, LINUX and WINDOWS environment.

I have developed workflow and document management solutions using ECM tools.

I have developed projects using the PMI methodology, using software to manage the print environment, billing the printed documents, document capture and Enterprise content manager software.

I have supported in English and Portuguese users in Windows environment, Office, SAP, Network, wireless and Mainframe Applications.

INTERNATIONAL TRAINING

Implementing SAFe® with Program Consultant Certification USA University of Memphis 01/2018 Business Transformation Tech Experience France Dassualt Systèmes 01/2013

Software solution for Aerospace and Defense Industry.

Software solution to Manage CAD software.

Software to manage bill of material, change management and collaboration. Software configuration in the 3D EXPERIENCE.

ENOVIA Unified Live Collaboration and Program Central.



Business Transformation Sales Experience Monaco Dassault Systèmes 01/2013

3D Experience Solutions.

Consumer Package Good Software Solutions.

Energy Software Solutions.

Software and Hardware configuration for Software Solutions.

TRAINING SEMINAR

Agile Scrum Master Training IT Partners;

Scrum Agile Project Management Training Ka Solution;

SOX Sarbanes Oxley CompanyWeb TI;

ITIL V3 Training Ka Solution;

COBIT Foundations 5.0 Ka Solution;

Preparatory to PMP Certification (Project Management Institute) Training.

AWS Cloud.

Preparatory to CDIA+ Certification (Certified Document Imaging Architect -GED/ECM) - Ricoh Latam. Preparatory to Solution Provider Silver Certification - Lexmark.

Preparatory to FSC Certification (Forest Stewardship Council) - SGS Treinamentos.

DOT (Data Variable Software) - Ricoh Latin America.

Web Designer - SENAI Humberto Reis Costa.

Oracle 8i and SQL - Tekno Software.

ENOVIA RANGER PROGRAM Dassault Systèmes.

Able to Talk for TECHNICAL SALES ENOVIA V6 Enablement Dassault Systèmes.

Balanced Scorecard Training Fundação Getúlio Vargas.

Cost Management Training Fundação Getúlio Vargas.

IT Management Training Fundação Getúlio Vargas.

Human Resources Management Fundação Getúlio Vargas.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Awards:

LAC IGNITE AWARDS - 07/2019 Fedex Express

For individual contributors that deliver vision focusing on the Purple Promise.

Bravo Zulu by the IT Vice President 06/2019

For Leading the Change in LAC, while supporting Renewal s SAFe/Agile.

LAC Divisional Awards QDM Award - 03/2017 Fedex Express For successfully using of project management process by QDM.

MINORI - 11/2007 - Ricoh of Brazil

For successfully services on the MONSTER MAYHEM BRAZIL.

Customer Champion Awards - 02/2006 - Hewllet Packard

For successfully providing service excellence, making customers experiences positive.

Sports:

Karateka black belt - 4 ° DAN (degree) and Karate teacher in the free time.