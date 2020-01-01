Jose ARTE RIDAURA (RIDAURA)

Pintor artístico nacido en España, con más de veinte años de experiencia, en la que he podido explorar muchos estilos pictóricos, que me gustaría ofrecer a todos los públicos, para llenar de belleza sus hogares.



Artistic painter born in Spain, with more than twenty years of experience, in which I have been able to explore many pictorial styles, which I would like to offer to all audiences, to fill their homes with beauty.