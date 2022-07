Josue JOSUE OLVERA (JOSUE EFREN OLVERA SALVADOR)

Environmental specialist with 13 years experience ensuring environmental legal compliance in all facilities and projects at different levels and stages for Techint Ingeniería y Construcción, Acciona Energía México, among others, at different levels of authorities (federal, state and local requirements).

Specialties include lead auditor and implementation of Integrated Management Systems (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001), environmental permit strategies, environmental due diligence for new projects, build environmental teams on site, training as a Zero Waste Generation advisor, circular economy, among others.