Jules DISS

Chenôve

En résumé

I have a strong interest in Global opportunities. My experience has led me to a project manager position at an industry leading company for one year in the United States. Throughout my experience abroad I have gained valuable project management skills where I have managed external vendors and collaborated with internal stakeholders to deliver marketing materials to support a field force of more than 3.000 employees.

My post-graduation experiences will comprise of a Master's in Management, one year of international professional development in a corporate environment and an international business focused MBA in Canada with a semester in Shanghai.

After my academic career, my ambition is to apply the skills that I have obtained in a multi-national organisation that will grant me the opportunity to excel professionally.

Mes compétences :
Management
Dynamic
Good interpersonal skills
Leadership

Entreprises

  • Laboratoires Urgo - Responsable Grands Comptes

    Chenôve 2019 - maintenant Portefeuille clients de 85 officines XXL (CA > 5 millions €)
     Promotion et vente des produits (1,8 million de CA, +0,5% de pdm)
     Négociation et suivi des accords groupements (régionaux et nationaux)
     Réalisation de phase test auprès des points de vente
     Coordination entre les Consultants en Point de Vente et attentes clients

  • Alliance Healthcare - Responsable Grands Comptes

    Gennevilliers 2018 - 2019 Portefeuille clients contenant des groupements nationaux et régionaux d’officines
     Négociation et suivi des accords groupements – 84 millions de CA
     Acquisition de nouveaux groupements partenaires
     Développement du CA des marques propres auprès des groupements et officines : Alvita CA +8%
     Rôle de coordination entre le siège, les filiales de l’entreprise et le terrain

  • Alliance healthcare - Responsable de Clientèle

    Gennevilliers 2017 - 2018 Portefeuille clients de 250 pharmacies
     Prospection et développement du secteur - 40 millions de CA (+1% PdM)
     Gestion et développement des gammes de produits génériques du secteur
     Recrutement des nouveaux adhérents pour le compte Alphega Pharmacie
     Construction du budget sur secteur et proposition d’actions à entreprendre pour corriger les écarts constatés

  • Merck KGaA - Pharmaceutical Sales Executive

    Darmstadt 2015 - 2017

  • Novo Nordisk - Project Manager

    La Défense Cedex 2012 - 2013 Managed agencies collaborating with Novo Nordisk Inc.
    Supported team members with budget management, promotional material approval, E-campaign and events to deliver on our 2012-13 Tactical Plan (32 mm Marketing Budget)
    Realisation of the ‘Stakeholders and Change Plan'
    Modification of field material in collaboration with vendors
    Leadership courses: trophy awarded

  • Socomec - Assistant Area Manager

    Benfeld 2011 - 2011 Worked in the export department
    Conducted market research on the Balkan Peninsula
    Completed a mission in the company's Belgian affiliate to get insights into CRM and managed relationships with engineers

  • Chronopost - Assistant Sales Manager

    Courbevoie 2010 - 2010 Participated in a survey regarding the potential of international firms
    Shadowed the Field sales representative
    Built a customer database

Formations

Réseau