I have a strong interest in Global opportunities. My experience has led me to a project manager position at an industry leading company for one year in the United States. Throughout my experience abroad I have gained valuable project management skills where I have managed external vendors and collaborated with internal stakeholders to deliver marketing materials to support a field force of more than 3.000 employees.



My post-graduation experiences will comprise of a Master's in Management, one year of international professional development in a corporate environment and an international business focused MBA in Canada with a semester in Shanghai.



After my academic career, my ambition is to apply the skills that I have obtained in a multi-national organisation that will grant me the opportunity to excel professionally.



Mes compétences :

Management

Dynamic

Good interpersonal skills

Leadership