Menu

Jules VICINI

ANNECY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • HTB SERVICES - Chef d'equipe Monteur THT

    2018 - maintenant Réalisation de câblage sur cables hautes tensions
    jonction extrémités 20/63/90 kv
    Nexans / General câbles prysmian

  • Ser2e - MONTEUR THT 63/90KV ( general cable silec )

    2012 - 2015

Formations

  • ECA

    Annecy Le Vieux 2008 - 2012
Annuaire des membres :