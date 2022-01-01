Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Julie DUROUSSET
Ajouter
Julie DUROUSSET
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CADUCEUM
- Chargée de recrutement
Lyon
2019 - maintenant
Formations
IAE LYON
Lyon
2018 - 2020
Réseau
Catherine YANG