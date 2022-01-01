Retail
Julie DUVILLIER
Julie DUVILLIER
PARIS
Entreprises
Easton Corporate Finance
- Vice President
2011 - maintenant
DC Advisory Partners
- Analyste
2008 - 2011
CMW International
- Stagiaire
2007 - 2008
Formations
Ecole De Management De Lyon
Lyon
2007 - 2008
Ingénierie Financière
Institut Supérieur De Gestion
Paris
2001 - 2007
Finance
Alexis ALBINET
Amaury DUBOURG
Guillaume DE CHAMPEAUX
Jean-Baptiste CHAMBON
Loïc VILLEBRUN
Philippe GUÉZENEC
Romain ZANIER
Sabine WOLFF
Sylvain DEBRAS