Menu

Julie DUVILLIER

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Easton Corporate Finance - Vice President

    2011 - maintenant

  • DC Advisory Partners - Analyste

    2008 - 2011

  • CMW International - Stagiaire

    2007 - 2008

Formations

Réseau