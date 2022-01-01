Julie ELBAZ

A N Y est une agence spécialisée dans la conception et la réalisation d'événements dans les domaines de la mode et du luxe.



A N Y EVENT s'implique dans la production de vos évènements : lancement de produits, présentation presse, défilé, vernissage, soirée, dîner, show-room.



De la conception à la matérialisation de l'évènement, A N Y se veut présente à chaque étape, attentive à chaque détail, afin de conserver l'intégrité artistique de la marque.



A N Y DISPLAY crée l’aménagement de vos magasins: vitrines, corner, pop up store.



A N Y ARTIST met a disposition ses talents : scénographes, directeurs artistiques, designers sonores, designers lumières, décorateurs.





A N Y, is an agency specialized in the Event design, production & management services in the sphere of high standard fashion and luxury.



A N Y EVENT from the event conception to its materialization, A N Y claims to be present at all stages and is attentive to all details. A N Y keep the artistic integrity of the brand.



A N Y creates product launch, fashion show, inaugural event, live performance, cocktail, product presentation, show-room, premiere & trade show.



A N Y DISPLAY provides visual merchandising services for high standard luxury brands in stores and window displays.



A N Y TALENT from the artistic counsel to the set design, construction of the scenery to the lighting setting.



A N Y offers its creative ambitions and talents by experts: artistic directors, sound designers, lighting designers, set designers.