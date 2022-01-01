Menu

Julie FALEMPIN

Nanterre

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Issou

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Metro Cash and Carry - Employée commerciale

    Nanterre 2013 - 2015

  • Chauss et Vous - Vendeuse

    2010 - 2013

Formations