Menu

Julie GABORIAU

CHOLET

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Cholet

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • HUMEAU BEAUPREAU - Paie et Adm du personnel

    2013 - maintenant

  • PAPIN ET ASSOCIÉS - Gestionnaire paie

    2007 - 2013

  • Société Logistique Ouest - Assistante RH

    2006 - 2007

  • La Janzéenne Bretagne Routage - Assistante RH et Formation

    2005 - 2006

Formations

  • Licence Professionnelle RH (Vannes)

    Vannes 2004 - 2005

  • IUT Angers

    Angers 2002 - 2004 DUT GEA option RH

Réseau