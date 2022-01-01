Retail
Julie GONNORD
Julie GONNORD
NANTES
Entreprises
Vador Agency
- Graphiste
2010 - 2012
Version 2
- Graphiste
Rennes
2006 - 2009
Formations
Sepia Arts Graphiques
Nantes
2003 - 2006
Ecole D'Arts Appliqués De Poitiers
Poitiers
2001 - 2002
Réseau
Alice ROUET
Anne-Lyse VOLANT
Charly PATRAULT
Indigo IMPRIMERIE
Line COLINEAU
Marc DE CONTENCIN
Marine REYMOND
Medialibs : VOTRE PARTENAIRE DIGITAL
Nathalie CALLENAERE
Nicolas PACTEAU