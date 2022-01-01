Julie GORDON

Strategy consulting professional with 7+ years diverse experience in public and private sectors for various industries, including retail, private equity, renewable energy, and rural farming. Extensive international work and volunteer experience in France, Vietnam, Mexico, and Jordan with Harley-Davidson, L.E.K. Consulting, International Development Enterprises, and the US Government. Currently enrolled in French language course with a strong desire to relocate to Europe. BBA, Finance, minor in Spanish, The University of Texas at Austin; MBA, Analytical Consulting, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, and International Business, Kellogg School of Management.