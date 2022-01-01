Menu

Julie GORDON

Paris

En résumé

Strategy consulting professional with 7+ years diverse experience in public and private sectors for various industries, including retail, private equity, renewable energy, and rural farming. Extensive international work and volunteer experience in France, Vietnam, Mexico, and Jordan with Harley-Davidson, L.E.K. Consulting, International Development Enterprises, and the US Government. Currently enrolled in French language course with a strong desire to relocate to Europe. BBA, Finance, minor in Spanish, The University of Texas at Austin; MBA, Analytical Consulting, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, and International Business, Kellogg School of Management.

Entreprises

  • L.E.K. Consulting - Senior Consultant

    Paris 2009 - maintenant • Provided thought leadership, team management, and client engagement on ~20 diverse strategic projects in various industries, including retail, renewable energy, oil & gas, life sciences / medical technology, manufacturing & IT
    • Created growth strategy for a ~$700M bedding retailer, including analysis of 1,200 respondent survey, detailed market segmentation, analysis of purchase triggers, and prioritized strategic initiatives
    • Created Russian distribution channel growth strategy for a manufacturer of premium French baby products, including analysis of existing channel strategy and partnerships, identification of target distribution partners, and analysis of the Russian baby care market
    • Analyzed competitive landscape for global commercialization of home hemodialysis (HHD), including identification of barriers to adoption, development of market evolution scenarios by target country, and consensus building with key internal stakeholders
    • Created wellness growth strategy for $20B healthcare company, including defining and sizing the wellness market, leveraging existing internal and external partnerships, and identifying prioritized product offerings for integration
    • Led the strategic communications and HR efforts for a $2 billion acquisition involving two publicly held scientific instrument companies, including coordinating efforts across North America, Europe, and APAC
    • Developed proposal materials in life sciences, retail, high-tech manufacturing, & financial services industries
    • Received the Coaching Award for Chicago L.E.K. (only Consultant to receive award)

  • INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT ENTERPRISES (IDE) - Kellogg Corps Consultant / Volunteer

    2009 - 2009 Tam Ky, Vietnam
    • Created market channel strategy for IDE’s rural pig farmer project, including interviews with local pig farmers and importers, and analysis of the China export market opportunity
    • Authored Lessons Learned / Best Practices document for future IDE program development

  • Harley Davidson - Leadership Development Program Intern, Marketing Strategy for Mexico

    Créteil 2008 - 2008 • Developed robust multi-year marketing strategy for Mexico, including defining target market segment, planning and budgeting outreach marketing events, and creating strategic plan to meet aggressive growth goals
    • Researched local target market during multiple in-country trips and conducted interviews in Spanish with Managing Director of Harley-Davidson Mexico, local dealers, and Harley Owners’ Group (HOG) members

  • Booz Allen Hamilton - Senior Consultant, Economic Business Analysis Team

    Paris 2005 - 2007 • Led statistical analysis work stream, managing and supervising quantitative analytical support provided directly to Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Office of Grants & Training (G&T)
    • Developed implementation processes for applying portfolio management practices to $1.7 billion federal grants cycle for DHS, G&T, resulting in Outstanding Performance Award
    • Captained the Booz Allen Team for the Multiple Sclerosis Society’s 50 mile walk, raising over $12,000 in donations
    • Authored significant written projects, including analysis of IT portfolio management practices, stakeholder analysis, and strategic budgetary/resource planning guide

  • United States Federal Government - Deployed Foreign Support Officer

    2003 - 2005 • Directly supervised and implemented support services tailored to fit specific global mission requirements in unfavorable environments, resulting in Exceptional Performance Award and Logistics Team of the Quarter Award
    • Supervised foreign and U.S. staff to achieve concrete objectives in adverse work environments
    • Worked closely with foreign customs, immigration, and police officials to ensure timely project completion

Formations

  • Alliance Français

    2012 - 2012 Intensive language course in oral & written French

  • KELLOGG School Of Management, Northwestern University (Evanston, Il)

    Evanston, Il 2007 - 2009 • Vice-President of Marketing and Technology, Emerging Markets Club
    • Curriculum Director, Global Initiatives in Management (GIM) Tanzania
    • National Finalist, LEEDS Net Impact Case Competition

  • The University Of Texas At Austin (Austin)

    Austin 1997 - 2001 Finance, minor in Spanish

    • Awarded American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) Scholarship and Southwestern Bell Corp. Scholarship
    • Philanthropy Chair of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority; Undergraduate Business Council, VIP Speakers Series Committee

Réseau