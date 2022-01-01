Menu

Julie HORVILLE

Meudon Cedex

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Rueil-Malmaison

En résumé

My 10+ years of experience in marketing and communications in different industries and in international environment do make me a chameleon able to develop and execute end-to-end on and offline campaigns, to manage a large-scale budget and to coordinate teams globally, as well for external audiences as internal ones.
My knowledge of the digital world is a valuable asset in the hyper connected world we are evolving in.

Expertise:
Internal and external comms, marketing and communication plans, teams coordination, budget management, event, web, direct marketing, customer programs, CRM, community management, content writing, translation (English > French), providers/contractors management, PR

Experience:
Environment (water treatment), cosmetics (hair products), communications (360°), IT (predictive analytics, Big Data, IoT, automation, real-time)
SMB, agency, large group

Mes compétences :
Adobe Photoshop
Marketing
Communication
Salesforce, ExactTarget
CMS
WordPress
Adobe Photoshop, X-press
Dreamweaver
Gestion de projet
Community management

Entreprises

  • MathWorks - Field Marketing Manager

    Meudon Cedex 2016 - maintenant Integrated marketing campaigns (Data Analytics & Wireless topics)
    Inbound activities (free and paid social media campaigns, WSM, Google Adwords, email campaigns..)
    Events (seminars, workshops, user conferences)
    Project management, teams coordination

  • SAP - Marketing Manager, Advanced Analytics

    Paris 2013 - 2016 In charge of global marketing budget management and teams coordination for Predictive Analytics, customer references for Gartner, product marketing support for field marketing teams, within the global product marketing team.

  • KXEN - EMEA Marketing & Communications Programs Manager

    2011 - 2013 In charge of events, website management, direct marketing campaigns and various marcom programs across the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa).

  • Opinion Valley - Project Coordinator / Chargée de mission

    2010 - 2011 Agency’s accompaniment: internal newsletter content writing, business development (brief answers, presentations), accounting...
    Customers’ accompaniment: SFR (SFR Player 2010 event, annual Corporate Communications Direction seminar, brand Twitter account launching, speaking opportunities identification); Comité Consultatif National d’Ethique (community management for the 2011 Ethics Annual Days: bloggers identification, contact and relationship).

  • KXEN - Marketing & Communications Assistant EMEA

    2008 - 2010 Event organization (dinners, conferences, exhibitions), direct marketing (emailing campaigns), English to French translation (press releases, case studies, corporate website, product sheets), corporate, German and French websites mastering, press relations, corporate documents update, reports writing, customers database management.

  • Redken, Division Produits Professionnels, Groupe L'Oréal - Marketing Assistant - in charge of the Loyalty Program

    2007 - 2008 Brand loyalty program management (catalogue creation, products selection, stocks management, after sales service, animations setting for each marketing cycle), marketing cycles logistics follow-up (regional meetings preparation, cycles internal diffusion).

  • Centre régional des Yvelines de Lyonnaise des Eaux, Groupe GDF-SUEZ - Communications Assistant

    2005 - 2007 External communications: documents conception (X-press) and content writing, events organization (launches and openings, open door days), press relations, scholar animations (awareness actions), communications plans co-setting.
    Internal communications: welcome leaflet creation, articles writing and interviews realization for internal publications, information internal campaign.

Formations

  • Pôle Paris Alternance, Groupe PGSM-ESGCI PPA (Paris)

    Paris 2008 - 2010 Communication

    Master Communication en alternance

  • AKOR (Paris)

    Paris 2007 - 2008 DEESMA en alternance

    DEES Marketing Communication

  • ISCG

    Paris 2005 - 2007 BTS Communication des entreprises en alternance

Réseau