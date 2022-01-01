Julie HORVILLE

My 10+ years of experience in marketing and communications in different industries and in international environment do make me a chameleon able to develop and execute end-to-end on and offline campaigns, to manage a large-scale budget and to coordinate teams globally, as well for external audiences as internal ones.

My knowledge of the digital world is a valuable asset in the hyper connected world we are evolving in.



Expertise:

Internal and external comms, marketing and communication plans, teams coordination, budget management, event, web, direct marketing, customer programs, CRM, community management, content writing, translation (English > French), providers/contractors management, PR



Experience:

Environment (water treatment), cosmetics (hair products), communications (360°), IT (predictive analytics, Big Data, IoT, automation, real-time)

SMB, agency, large group



Mes compétences :

Adobe Photoshop

Marketing

Communication

Salesforce, ExactTarget

CMS

WordPress

Adobe Photoshop, X-press

Dreamweaver

Gestion de projet

Community management