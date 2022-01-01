Julie HORVILLE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Rueil-Malmaison
My 10+ years of experience in marketing and communications in different industries and in international environment do make me a chameleon able to develop and execute end-to-end on and offline campaigns, to manage a large-scale budget and to coordinate teams globally, as well for external audiences as internal ones.
My knowledge of the digital world is a valuable asset in the hyper connected world we are evolving in.
Expertise:
Internal and external comms, marketing and communication plans, teams coordination, budget management, event, web, direct marketing, customer programs, CRM, community management, content writing, translation (English > French), providers/contractors management, PR
Experience:
Environment (water treatment), cosmetics (hair products), communications (360°), IT (predictive analytics, Big Data, IoT, automation, real-time)
SMB, agency, large group
Mes compétences :
Adobe Photoshop
Marketing
Communication
Salesforce, ExactTarget
CMS
WordPress
Adobe Photoshop, X-press
Dreamweaver
Gestion de projet
Community management